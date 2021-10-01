Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 12,529 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 654.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,017 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 608,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,199 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $865,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 28.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.