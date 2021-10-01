Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.20 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of MGP opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

