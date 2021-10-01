Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

