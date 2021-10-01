Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $154.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.65.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

