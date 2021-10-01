Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,283 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after purchasing an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after buying an additional 3,108,664 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after acquiring an additional 848,957 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after acquiring an additional 548,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

