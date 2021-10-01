Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,946 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

