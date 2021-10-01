Shivom (OMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Shivom coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Kucoin. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $109.11 or 0.00227170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00114304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

