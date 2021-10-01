Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Drops By 72.0%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 385,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,494. BrainChip has a 1-year low of 0.22 and a 1-year high of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.36.

Get BrainChip alerts:

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.