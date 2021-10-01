Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Drops By 72.0%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 385,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,494. BrainChip has a 1-year low of 0.22 and a 1-year high of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.36.
BrainChip Company Profile
