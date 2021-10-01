Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Grows By 300.0%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $23.68.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.