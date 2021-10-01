Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Expands By 330.4%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 330.4% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of RFI stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,148. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 5.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

