Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Increases By 375.0%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Freedom Acquisition I stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Freedom Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.