Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Increases By 398.4%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,210,000 shares, a growth of 398.4% from the August 31st total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

