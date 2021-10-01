Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Drops By 69.6%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the August 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS RRSSF traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.57. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.05 and a 12-month high of 0.71.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

