Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Grows By 353.8%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 353.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JLS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 33,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,251,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

