Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Grows By 327.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 327.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:NXQ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,200. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 20.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

