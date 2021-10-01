Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Grows By 327.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 327.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:NXQ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,200. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.