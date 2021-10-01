Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Increases By 392.6%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 392.6% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTSKY stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on OTSKY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

