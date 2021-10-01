Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Rises By 406.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 406.8% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Quhuo alerts:

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $153.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the first quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.