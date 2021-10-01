Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Decreases By 70.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Rheinmetall stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

