Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Declines By 68.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $354,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

