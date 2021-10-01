Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Rises By 317.3%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, an increase of 317.3% from the August 31st total of 72,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANW stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANW has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

