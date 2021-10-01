Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

SMEGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

