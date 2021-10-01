Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

