SingularityDAO (SDAO) Hits Market Cap of $63.89 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00005834 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 13% against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $63.89 million and approximately $12.96 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00227493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012349 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

