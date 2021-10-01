SKALE Network Price Up 1.1% This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $388.05 million and $41.98 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00232470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012692 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

