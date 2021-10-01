SkinCoin (SKIN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,990.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $209,238.43 and $30,990.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

