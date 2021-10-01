SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of SLR Senior Investment worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

SUNS opened at $15.47 on Friday. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $248.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 83.56% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

