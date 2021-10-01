smARTOFGIVING Hits Market Capitalization of $9.42 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $61,605.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

