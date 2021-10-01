Smoothy (SMTY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $597,067.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $840,612.02 and approximately $597,067.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.11 or 1.00009505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.01 or 0.06727043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

