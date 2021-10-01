SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004260 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

