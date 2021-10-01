Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Down 73.3% in September

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $80,304,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $5,065,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.