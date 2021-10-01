Sora Reaches Market Cap of $99.35 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Sora has a total market cap of $99.35 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora coin can currently be purchased for $244.91 or 0.00510523 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sora has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sora

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 405,660 coins. The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora is sora.org . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

