Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Trading Up 4.5%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s share price was up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $53.77. Approximately 179,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,118,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

