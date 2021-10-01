SparksPay Trading Up 79.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 79.7% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $32,978.45 and $149.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,598,175 coins and its circulating supply is 10,480,556 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

