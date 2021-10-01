SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,363,000 after acquiring an additional 226,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14,619.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 73,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

