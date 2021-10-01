SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,505. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

