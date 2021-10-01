SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89. 1,360 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.