SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 8.8% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $477,079.50 and approximately $32.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,865.53 or 1.00026028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00080751 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00365577 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00679834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00228693 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001544 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

