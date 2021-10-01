Splinterlands 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00107921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00150025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,122.61 or 1.00217322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.69 or 0.06838420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.