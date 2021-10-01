Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Down 4%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG)’s stock price traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 1,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

