Stacks (STX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35.08 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002714 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $35.08 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078475 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00139824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00107344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00149095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013655 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,411,538 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

