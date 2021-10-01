Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Holdings Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Stamps.com worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.48.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

STMP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,337 shares of company stock valued at $60,853,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

