Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of SLFPF remained flat at $$3.42 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.