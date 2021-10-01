Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92.51 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $71.82 million and approximately $92.51 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00235961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00114681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

