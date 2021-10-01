State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 40,785 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $52,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $261.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.25 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.47 and its 200 day moving average is $334.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.