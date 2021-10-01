State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,345 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,193 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $58,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,692,205,000 after buying an additional 1,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

