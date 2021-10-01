State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 32,731 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,731 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of The Southern worth $48,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Southern by 12.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Southern by 59.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.97 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.62.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

