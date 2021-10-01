State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 45,395 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,395 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.51% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $53,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK opened at $47.47 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.