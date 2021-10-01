State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 52,066 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,066 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $48,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $68.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

