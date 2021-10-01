State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 644 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $60,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $61,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $285.98 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.50 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

