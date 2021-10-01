Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.58.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

